Edmonton Oilers Player Colby Cave’s Widow Emily Opens Up About His ‘Traumatic’ Death At 25

Hockey fans are mourning the death of Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave, who suddenly passed away at age 25 after suffering from brain bleeding in April.
His widow, Emily, is sharing details of her tragic loss in a heart-wrenching essay she wrote for ESPN.
It all began on the evening of April 6, when Colby told Emily he had a headache.
“He said he was in a lot of pain. Colb was never sick. He didn’t get the flu, never caught a cold, he was the epitome of health,” she wrote.
As the evening progressed, her husband — whom she had wed just nine months earlier — “got significantly worse,” waking up to vomit several times throughout the night until she finally called an ambulance.
“By the time the ambulance got there, he was hypothermic and completely unresponsive,” she wrote.
“It was so fast, so traumatic,” she continued, with doctors determining he had a colloid cyst on his brain and performing emergency surgery to remove it.
Because of hospital restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she wasn’t allowed to be with him at the hospital.
“Within 14 hours of Colb first saying he had a headache, I was told my 25-year-old husband was on life support,” she wrote. “It wasn’t until Thursday, when the doctor told me that Colby probably wasn’t going to make it, that I was finally allowed into his hospital room, to physically be with him one last time, to tell him goodbye.”
She concluded by explaining why she felt it was important to put her grief into words.
“I miss him more than words can describe, and it’s still hard to process what all happened,” she wrote. “But I decided if I wasn’t vulnerable, if I wasn’t honest about PTSD and grief, if I wasn’t open about our story, I couldn’t continue to be the wife who Colby married.”