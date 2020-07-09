Original Cut Of Reviled ‘Batman Forever’ Was Reportedly 3 Hours Long And Much, Much Darker

Director Joel Schumacher, who passed away last month at 80, was responsible for such Hollywood hits as Brat Pack classic “St. Elmo’s Fire”, vampire thriller “The Lost Boys” and the dark, violent Michael Douglas drama “Falling Down”.

He was also the director of arguably the two worst entries in the Batman franchise, the Val Kilmer-starring “Batman Forever” and its followup, “Batman and Robin”, with George Clooney as the Caped Crusader.

While Batman fans would prefer to forget both, Variety is reporting that Schumacher’s original vision for “Batman Forever” was far darker than what ended up on the screen — and far longer.

Screenwriter Marc Bernardin (“Castle Rock,” “Star Trek: Picard”) recently tweeted that he’d heard from a “VERY good authority” that there was once a director’s cut of “Batman Forever” that clocked in at nearly three hours in length (almost an hour longer than the movie that was released) but Warner Bros. got cold feet about releasing that version.

According to Bernardin, the studio was “unsure if there’s any hunger for what was described to me as a ‘much darker, more serious’ version of the film.”

Variety confirmed that Schumacher did indeed put together a 170-minute cut of “Batman Forever” that was far darker than the cartoonish film that audiences saw.

That version reportedly “opens with a sequence involving the villain Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) escaping from Arkham Asylum, and features extended scenes with the Riddler (Jim Carrey) when he invades the Batcave and uses his signature cane as a weapon. The bulk of this version’s runtime focuses on the emotional and psychological issues that led Bruce Wayne (Val Kilmer) to decide to become Batman, including a sequence of Wayne facing down a giant, human-sized bat.”

Will fans ever see this darker, longer version? “Representatives for the studio say there are no discussions about distributing a director’s cut of ‘Batman Forever’, and are not aware if footage for an extended version has even survived 25 years later,” Variety notes, while pointing out that “some of the deleted scenes do appear in DVD and Blu-ray editions of the movie, and have made their way to YouTube.”