Kate Middleton Is Joined By Former Wimbledon Champion Andy Murray To Surprise Young Tennis Players

Kate Middleton had a very special surprise for some young tennis fans.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray to give some young tennis players from Bond Primary School in South London, U.K. some advice, with them asking the sportsman about why he got into tennis and how old he was.

The former Wimbledon Champion shared his experiences of playing tennis growing up and how he’s managed training over the last few months. Watch the full chat to see what @andy_murray had to say to the young athletes: https://t.co/elvSR509Mw — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2020

Kate, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), video called the students ahead of what would have been the final weekend of The Championships, Wimbledon.

The Duchess previously visited Bond Primary School in January 2018 to see the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative, the AELTC’s community tennis programme.

The WJTI coaches deliver free tennis sessions to school children to promote the benefits of physical activity for children and young people, aiming to offer more children the opportunity to experience tennis, as well as showing how participation in sport can develop important life skills and values.

The programme, which is run as part of the Wimbledon Foundation’s mission to help transform the health and wellbeing of young people, also helps to equip teachers with the knowledge and skills to deliver exciting and productive school sports lessons.

Last week, The Duchess joined Bond Primary School students at the end of their tennis lesson with AELTC Head Coach Dan Bloxham to speak to them about their experiences of lockdown, the benefits of physical activity, and their tennis progress since she last visited.

During this year’s Wimbledon Fortnight, the AELTC has aimed to shine a spotlight on tennis in the absence of The Championships through “Wimbledon Recreated”, a campaign to promote Wimbledon, tennis, and sport through coverage of archive matches, and asking fans to get involved with their own recreations.

In addition to over $2m in donations from the Wimbledon Foundation to local and national charities, the AELTC is also delivering hot meals to the local community, distributing strawberries to local hospitals, providing towels to the homeless through the charity Crisis, and tennis balls to clubs across the country through the Lawn Tennis Association.