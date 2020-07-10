Cassie Randolph Accuses Ex Colton Underwood Of Being Passive Aggressive And Intending To ‘Monetize’ Their Split

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood have been nothing but nice about one another since their breakup but that changed Thursday.

Randolph shared a message on her Instagram Stories, accusing fellow “Bachelor” star Underwood, with whom she split in May after a year and a half of dating, of trying to “monetize” their breakup.

Randolph appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!”, and host Chris Harrison briefly asked her about her split.

Underwood then posted:

Randolph has since shared, “I would like to first state that I do not wish to create an online petty war. Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honoured this, as have you thus far.

“As some of you may know, I did a ‘GOAT’ interview this week – I purposely remained private and vague out of respect for Colton & our relationship. If you are wondering why I did the ‘Bachelor GOAT’ interview, its because I respect the fact that ‘Bachelor’ brought me the platform that I have. I don’t want to make enemies with, or turn my back on the franchise.”

She insisted she had “no regrets, gained a great boyfriend and a healthy 1 1/2 year relationship, incredible and unique opportunities, and a platform that I intend to use for good.”

Randolph added in her lengthy post that Underwood’s Instagram message had “saddened” and “frustrated” her, with her saying: “It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in passive-aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one.”

Her post went on, “On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery) & about our breakup.

“You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter that you will be writing, which will heavily feature me. (A little insight as to why I was so frustrated on my stories that evening). This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.”

See her full post below.

Credit: Instagram/Cassie Randolph

ET Canada has contacted Underwood’s rep for comment.