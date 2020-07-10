Kid Cudi And Eminem Release Incendiary New Single ‘The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady’

Kid Cudi and Eminem are rapping about the state of the world.

RELATED: Kanye West And Kid Cudi’s Animated Series ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Gets First Teaser

In their new single “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady”, the duo spit verses about everything from mask-wearing, to police killings of Black people, to the controversy around New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

“Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery,” Eminem raps. “How the f**k is it that so many cops are dirty?/ Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry/ But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me/ Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery.”

RELATED: Eminem Reveals His List Of The Greatest Rappers Of All Time

Cudi teased the single with the help of his daughter Vada in an adorable post earlier this week on Twitter.