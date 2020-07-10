Deacon Phillippe Drops New Single ‘Long Run’ Featuring Nina Nesbitt

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son is ready to make his mark in music.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe To Release New Song ‘Long Run’

On Friday, 16-year-old Deacon Phillippe dropped his debut single “Long Run”, featuring singer Nina Nesbitt.

Along with performing on the EDM-influenced track, Deacon is also credited as one of the song’s composers.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Shows Her How to Dap In Another Cute Mother-Son Video

Deacon shared news of the song on Instagram; followers praised it, with one person commenting, “Fire bro🔥🔥.”

Witherspoon and Phillippe have two children together, including Deacon and 20-year-old Ava.