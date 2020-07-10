Supermarket Worker Faints While Chatting With Prince Charles

A man talking to Prince Charles fainted mid-conversation Thursday.

The Prince of Wales was chatting to the Asda employee while visiting a distribution centre for the U.K. supermarket in Bristol to thank workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully he recovered quickly! Highly unusual moment as a supermarket worker faints when meeting Prince Charles!#PrinceCharles #Bristol #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/mEGdTSGNv8 — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) July 9, 2020

The man in question was caught on camera appearing unsteady on his feet, before he fell backwards as people rushed to his aid.

RELATED: Prince Charles Says He Lost His Sense Of Smell And Taste Amid Coronavirus Battle

Charles even reached out to him but the man fell too quickly.

He received medical attention and was eventually able to finish his conversation with the royal.

Camilla was also present at the engagement.

RELATED: Prince Charles Talks Coronavirus Recovery: ‘I Was Lucky And Got Away With It Quite Lightly’

Charles has spoken about his own recovery from coronavirus on numerous occasions.

He was diagnosed with the virus back in March but is now fine.