Jon Stewart Jokes With Desus & Mero About Awful Zoom Meetings

Jon Stewart’s got his remote video conference game on lock.

This week, the former “Daily Show” host was on “Desus & Mero”, appearing remotely from the comfort of his attic.

As Stewart explained, he put a lot of thought into his appearance on video chat, particularly when it came to what was in the background.

“For me, it’s angles. Sometimes you’ll get somebody who’ll give you one of these,” Stewart says, leaning right into the camera. “Or they’ll have that weird angle where they’re down like this, and there’s only darkness around them, and you’re like, ‘Are you in Buffalo Bill’s cellar?'”

Desus then joked about his own setup, where he was sitting in front of a wall of sneakers.

“You could have sneakers lined up but then one of them could just be a grilled cheese sandwich,” he laughed.