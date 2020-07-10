Gayle King Reunites With Oprah After Being Quarantined For 13 And A Half Days In Her Guest House

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have reunited.

King has been staying in Winfrey’s guest house with her “CBS This Morning” team, since they travelled from New York to California at the end of last month.

After 13 and a half days in quarantine, King was then caught on camera hugging her BFF.

Winfrey posted on Twitter:

After 13 and a half days quarantined in my guest house, @gayleking and her @cbsthismorning team released from Covid quarantine. pic.twitter.com/KmTbnta7eT — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 10, 2020

The video comes after King confirmed she and Winfrey were practising social distancing until they got their COVID test results.

She shared in a clip, “Let’s just say, Oprah ain’t playing with the quarantining rules.”

An Instagram clip even showed the pair having separate lunch tables.

King also posted over the July 4 weekend: