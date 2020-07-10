Gayle King Reunites With Oprah After Being Quarantined For 13 And A Half Days In Her Guest House

By Becca Longmire.

Twitter/@Oprah

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have reunited.

King has been staying in Winfrey’s guest house with her “CBS This Morning” team, since they travelled from New York to California at the end of last month.

RELATED: Gayle King Forgot There’s An Avocado Orchard In Oprah’s Backyard

After 13 and a half days in quarantine, King was then caught on camera hugging her BFF.

Winfrey posted on Twitter:

The video comes after King confirmed she and Winfrey were practising social distancing until they got their COVID test results.

She shared in a clip, “Let’s just say, Oprah ain’t playing with the quarantining rules.”

RELATED: Best Friends Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Reunite After Three Months In Quarantine

An Instagram clip even showed the pair having separate lunch tables.

Give it a watch below.

King also posted over the July 4 weekend:

Click to View Gallery

Oprah: A Life And Career In Pics
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP