Tim McGraw Announces Release Date For New Album ‘Here On Earth’, Unveils Tracklisting

Tim McGraw fans finally have a new album to look forward to.

On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning country superstar announced his highly anticipated 16th studio album Here On Earth will arrive August 21.

Big Machine Records

The new project marks McGraw’s first solo project in five years and first since returning to Big Machine Records earlier this year.

According to a press release, Here On Earth “offers a collection of songs McGraw brought together to create vignettes of shared human emotions such as love, relationships, introspection, and fun.”

“The album as a whole provides a musical tapestry of life and a shared experience that we can use to connect all the different lives that we live, all the different parts of the world that we come from and use music as the universal language to bring people together.”

To coincide with the album announcement, McGraw also dropped the title track along with a black-and-white music video filled with stories of real people and their purpose for being “here on Earth”.

See the full tracklist below.

1. “L.A.” | Carlton Anderson, Shane Minor, Phil O’Donnell

2. ”Chevy Spaceship” | Jonny Price

3. “Here On Earth” | Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite

4. “Damn Sure Do” | Tony Lane, James T. Slater

5. “Hallelujahville” | Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith, Brett Taylor

6. “Good Taste In Women” | Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson, Nathan Spicer

7. “Hard To Stay Mad At” | Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna

8. “Sheryl Crow” | Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Laura Veltz

9. “Not From California” | Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Matt McVaney, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

10. “Hold You Tonight” | Ross Copperman, Jon Nite

11. “7500 OBO” | Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott, Nathan Spicer

12. “If I Was A Cowboy” | Zack Dyer, Lonnie Lee Fowler, Dave Turnbill

13. “I Called Mama” | Marv Green, Lance Miller, Jimmy Yeary

14. “Gravy” | Andy Albert, Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin

15. “War Of Art” | Lance Miller, Jeremy Spillman, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

16. “Doggone” | Claire Douglas, Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, Aimee Mayo

Here On Earth is available for pre-order now.