Dua Lipa Gets Animated In Trippy New Video For ‘Hallucinate’

Dua Lipa is going back in time.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Opens Up About The ‘Growing Pains’ Of Being A Woman

On Friday, the singer debuted the animated music video for her single “Hallucinate”, and the visual perfectly complements the song’s name.

In the video, Lipa is transformed into a character animated in a classic 1930s style, resembling old Betty Boop cartoons.

RELATED: Dua Lipa’s Manager Confirms There Might Be A Madonna Collaboration On The Way

Surrounded by dancing animated flowers, creatures, and more, Lipa travels through a trippy world of rainbow doors and unicorns.

“Hallucinate” is featured on Lipa’s recent U.K. No. 1 album Nostalgia.