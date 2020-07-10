Farrelly Brothers Share That Friend And Collaborator Was Run Over After Asking Man To Put On A Mask

A good friend of directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly was a victim of a man enraged by having to wear a mask.

On Thursday, the filmmaking duo behind “There’s Something About Mary” shared a photo of their friend and frequent collaborator Bill Beauchene.

According to his account, Beauchene was “attacked and then run over” by a young man at a convenience store when he asked him why he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Here's Bill's account of what happened. It was in R.I. #wearadamnmask 2/2 pic.twitter.com/jg390MeVav — Farrelly Brothers (@farrellybros) July 9, 2020

“As I was coming out of a convenience [store] to some guy was right on my a— with no mask on and I said to him ‘where is your mask.’ And he totally went off on me I mean big time!” Beauchene wrote. “I just stood there while he kept chest bumping me. He wacked my full coffee out of my hand and it went all over a guy standing right next to us,” Beauchene said.

“He told me if he ever saw me off the property [he] was going to cut my throat so I went behind his car and took a picture of his license plate. When I stepped out from behind his car he opened his door and floored his car in reverse,” he continued.

