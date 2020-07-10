Farrelly Brothers Share That Friend And Collaborator Was Run Over After Asking Man To Put On A Mask

A good friend of directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly was a victim of a man enraged by having to wear a mask.
On Thursday, the filmmaking duo behind “There’s Something About Mary” shared a photo of their friend and frequent collaborator Bill Beauchene.
RELATED: Colin Hanks Shares Powerful Message About Wearing Masks During COVID-19 Outbreak
According to his account, Beauchene was “attacked and then run over” by a young man at a convenience store when he asked him why he wasn’t wearing a mask.
Here's Bill's account of what happened. It was in R.I. #wearadamnmask 2/2 pic.twitter.com/jg390MeVav
— Farrelly Brothers (@farrellybros) July 9, 2020
“As I was coming out of a convenience [store] to some guy was right on my a— with no mask on and I said to him ‘where is your mask.’ And he totally went off on me I mean big time!” Beauchene wrote. “I just stood there while he kept chest bumping me. He wacked my full coffee out of my hand and it went all over a guy standing right next to us,” Beauchene said.
“He told me if he ever saw me off the property [he] was going to cut my throat so I went behind his car and took a picture of his license plate. When I stepped out from behind his car he opened his door and floored his car in reverse,” he continued.
RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks A Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Face Mask In NYC
“It hit me really hard I had to brace myself in the door [and] ended up bending all the way to his front bumper and he couldn’t close it however it threw me about 20 feet and put a huge gash in my leg,” Beauchene continued. “When the cops came they pulled me aside and said look we’re willing to just let this whole thing go and you can both just go. If not we’re going to arrest you both for disorderly conduct,” he said. “I was so pissed that I really didn’t care if I had to spend a couple of hours at the station so I said let’s go downtown. There were 5 cop cars, the rescue truck and a fire truck at the scene. I have to go to court in October.”
Beauchene has appeared in minor roles in a number of the Farrellys’ films, including “Kingpin” and “Osmosis Jones”.