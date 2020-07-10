Lindsay Lohan To Be Her Mom Dina’s Maid Of Honour At Her Wedding To Internet Boyfriend Jesse Nadler

Dina Lohan is getting married, and her daughter Lindsay Lohan is going to be her maid of honour.

Dina opened up about her engagement to fiancé Jesse Nadler, whom she has dated on and off for several years, to her co-host Chanel Omari, on their podcast “Listen to me, The OG MAMA D!”

The pair broke up in April 2019 after five years of dating long distance and online, before reportedly rekindling their romance in April this year. They still haven’t met.

Insisting she’s certain that her sex life with Nadler will be great despite just having an online romance so far, Lohan shared: “Because we were friends first. It wasn’t anything deeper. We became really great friends. I got to know him and what he thinks in his mind. We were best friends. Sex is going to be even better. That’s just a given. You just know when you know.”

Dina added of whether she’ll meet her internet beau before or at the wedding: “We will meet WAY before. We aren’t freaks or weirdos or like blind date whatever those shows are. I know him, he knows me. We have no secrets. I love him for him. That’s it. That’s what it is.”

She said of her daughter being her maid of honour, “I am going to go off the grid. Lindsay and [her other daughter] Ali are going to be my maid of honours because they’re both angels and both my boys [Cody and Michael] are going to walk me down the aisle together. They’ve both been there and are such amazing men and so kind to their women. I can’t even make it up.”

Dina revealed she and Nadler were set to tie the knot on her Facebook page last month: