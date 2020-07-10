Katy Perry Reacts To Rumours She And Taylor Swift Could Be Cousins: ‘Well, We Fight Like Cousins’

A fan theory has been making the rounds on the internet claiming that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift may be ninth cousins.

During a recent appearance on Australia’s Capital FM radio, the “American Idol” judge joked about the notion.

“Well, we fight like cousins,” she said.

While Perry wrote off the whole thing as “fan fic,” radio host Roman Kemp informed her that “someone has literally written, like, a full thing,” pointing to a family tree linking the two on MyHeritage.com.

“Wow, I’m going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something,” Perry said of Swift.

During another part of the interview, Perry was asked what’s new and how she’s feeling, and she did not hold back.

“I’m still pregnant, it’s still a pandemic, it’s political and racial revolution in America… and I’m still putting out a record, I think,” she replied.

“I’m ready for this record to come out, I’m ready for this baby to come out, and for 2020 to be f**king over!” Perry added.

Perry’s fifth album, Smile, drops on Aug. 14.