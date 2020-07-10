Rascal Flatts Debut ‘Quick, Fast, In A Hurry’ Off Upcoming EP ‘How They Remember You’

Rascal Flatts are giving fans another sneak peek at their upcoming EP How They Remember You.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Garbage Man Returns For Finale Performance With Rascal Flatts

On Friday, the superstar trio debuted “Quick, Fast, In A Hurry” featuring emerging singer-songwriter Rachel Wammack.

Big Machine Records

“As soon as we heard this song, we knew we had to cut it,” shares Jay DeMarcus. “The chorus is so hooky and we instantly fell in love with it. And I just love how Gary [LeVox] and Rachel’s voices sound together on it. We’re excited for people to hear this one.”

RELATED: Rascal Flatts Cover Kenny Rogers’ ‘Through The Years’ In Heartfelt Tribute

The trio’s upcoming seven-track EP also includes their latest single and the album’s title track “How They Remember You” along with a touching rendition of the late Kenny Rogers’ “Through The Years”.

How They Remember You arrives July 31 and is available for pre-order now.