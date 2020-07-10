Britney Spears Shows Off Yoga Skills To Canadian Guitarist Jesse Cook Track

Britney Spears has been introducing her fans to Canadian guitarist Jesse Cook.

The singer featured Cook on her Instagram for a second time, as she shared a video of herself doing yoga on the beach this week, to the tune of Cook’s “Cafe Mocha”.

“I’m flattered,” the Toronto-based artist said in a press release. “I love that she keeps posting my music. We’re clearly in very different music genres, and it’s pretty cool when a big pop icon like Britney starts posting your songs.”

The respect for each other’s music is mutual, with Cook’s favourite track by Spears being “Toxic”.

“I loved that song,” the Juno Award winner gushed. “The production was fantastic!”

This isn’t Cook’s first brush with Insta-stans, he’s also been followed by Shawn Mendes.

He shared, “Suddenly I had a huge spike in interest from 13-year-old girls.

“I think they were disappointed when they realized I didn’t have any photos of Shawn to post,” he joked. “Eventually, it tapered off.”