Britney Spears Shows Off Yoga Skills To Canadian Guitarist Jesse Cook Track

Britney Spears has been introducing her fans to Canadian guitarist Jesse Cook.
The singer featured Cook on her Instagram for a second time, as she shared a video of herself doing yoga on the beach this week, to the tune of Cook’s “Cafe Mocha”.
View this post on Instagram
I am missing this !!!!! There is nothing like yoga 🧘♀️ on the beach …. just the sound of the waves 🌊 makes me so serene !!!!! You should try it if you are able to safely …. we as people are all filled with so much anxiety ….. taking a moment to breathe truly helps …. just know we are all in this together !!!! Stay strong and GOD BLESS 🏖🏖🏖🏖🏖🏖💋🤷♀️ !!!!!!! Pss I wish I had taken a picture of the social distance-style sandcastle 🏰 I built with a little girl ….. we had two huge white bird feathers on top of it ….. her mamma was so nice to me !!!!!
“I’m flattered,” the Toronto-based artist said in a press release. “I love that she keeps posting my music. We’re clearly in very different music genres, and it’s pretty cool when a big pop icon like Britney starts posting your songs.”
RELATED: Britney Spears Dances To Beyonce’s ‘Haunted’
The respect for each other’s music is mutual, with Cook’s favourite track by Spears being “Toxic”.
“I loved that song,” the Juno Award winner gushed. “The production was fantastic!”
RELATED: Britney Spears Slammed By Beyoncé Fans For Calling Herself ‘Queen B’
This isn’t Cook’s first brush with Insta-stans, he’s also been followed by Shawn Mendes.
He shared, “Suddenly I had a huge spike in interest from 13-year-old girls.
“I think they were disappointed when they realized I didn’t have any photos of Shawn to post,” he joked. “Eventually, it tapered off.”