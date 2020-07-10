Brie Larson Performs Electric Guitar Cover Of Ariana Grande’s ‘Alright’

Brie Larson is showing off her pipes once again.

On Friday, the “Short Term 12” star shared a video of herself performing Ariana Grande’s song “Alright” on her electric guitar.

Larson has covered other Grande songs, including “My Everything” and “God is a Woman”.

Last week, Larson launched her new YouTube channel from quarantine, getting her start by talking to a host of popular YouTube stars.