Billy Porter Speaks Out On Homophobia In The Black Community: ‘Sometimes My Trauma Shows’

Billy Porter joined Billy Eichner — guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week — for a chat about his recent viral Instagram post addressing homophobia and transphobia within the Black community.

Asked what inspired him to speak out, the “Pose” star explained, “Growing up gay in the Black community, it’s a very homophobic community across the board. With that said, as the world has changed and as the world has shifted, the Black community is changing and shifting.”

According to Porter, “The language in this moment has to be more specific,” expressing his desire to address transphobic and homophobic people directly.

“I know it’s hard to hear but I have worked my whole life to be in a position where I can speak from authority, where I have a platform to speak,” says Porter.

As an example, he told Eichner about an experience in his youth, when one of his cousins told him that he’d kill him if he ever became gay.

“That’s what my experience has been. So yeah, sometimes my trauma shows,” said Porter.

“But we can’t do it until we embrace and love each other through our differences; because of our differences,” he added. “Love the humanity in every single human being. We’re human beings first, that’s all I’m trying to say.”