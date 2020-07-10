Livestream: Lindsey Vonn Joins One Mind For An In Depth Conversation About Athlete Brain Injuries

Lindsey Vonn has had her fair share of injuries in her ski career and now she’s opening up about them.

Joining the One Mind Foundation for a livestream on Friday, July 10 at 3 p.m. ET, the Olympic athlete, 35, will have an in-depth conversation about “the science of risk-taking and the brain health experience of elite athletes” on One Mind’s weekly “Brain Waves” special.

Vonn will be in conversation with Brandon Staglin, president of One Mind. The One Mind Foundation “is a lived-experience-led nonprofit focused on helping people with brain illness and injury to recover so that they can succeed in their lives.”

Vonn will also chat with Dr. Heather Berlin, Cognitive Neuroscientist and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The livestream will also feature a performance from science rapper Baba Brinkman.

This week’s “Brain Waves” will air live on One Mind’s Facebook page Friday at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.