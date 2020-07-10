Helen Mirren Once Told Off A Real Live Bear In Her Backyard

Bears should know better than to mess with Dame Helen Mirren.

The Oscar-winning actress is on the latest episode of “WTF with Marc Maron”, and in it she tells the story of how she fended off a bear that was meddling about in her back garden.

“A great big black bear came by and stole my bird feed,” she recalls. “I went out and I said, ‘Bad bear, naughty bear, very naughty bear!’”

Asked how the bear responded, Mirren says, “He sort of looked at me and lumbered off.”

She then explains that she learned how to deal with a bear that’s “hunching its back like it is about to charge” from a pamphlet on the subject.

“They said you make yourself look as big as possible,” Mirren says, “if you can grab a stick, make yourself look big and then it literally said and then shout, ‘Bad bear, bad bear!’”