Meghan Trainor Debuts New Song ‘Make You Dance’, Announces ‘Treat Myself’ Deluxe Album

Meghan Trainor is making a splash in 2020.

On Friday, the Grammy Award-winner announced the deluxe version of her third studio album Treat Myself, which she dropped back in January.

Trainor is expanding the project with three brand new songs and unreleased recordings of two fan favourites.

The 26-year-old debuted one of the album’s three new songs with the release of the spirited “Make You Dance”.

Treat Myself Deluxe is available July 17.