Meghan Trainor Debuts New Song ‘Make You Dance’, Announces ‘Treat Myself’ Deluxe Album

By Katie Colley.

Meghan Trainor is making a splash in 2020.

On Friday, the Grammy Award-winner announced the deluxe version of her third studio album Treat Myself, which she dropped back in January.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Covers ‘Lucky’ By Britney Spears For Feeding America

Trainor is expanding the project with three brand new songs and unreleased recordings of two fan favourites.

The 26-year-old debuted one of the album’s three new songs with the release of the spirited “Make You Dance”.

Treat Myself Deluxe is available July 17.

Click to View Gallery

12 July Records You Need To Know About
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP