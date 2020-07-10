Alanis Morissette Is Demanding A ‘Reckoning’ In Her Powerful New Single

Alanis Morissette’s new song is giving voice to the oppressed.

In her new song “Reckoning”, the Canadian singer echoes the sentiments of the #MeToo movement to decry the “predators” of the world.

“Hey, hey, you murderers/You got away while they claim I am a liar/Why aren’t the gods and heroes all around me?/And everyone’s turning their eyes to the ground,” she sings.

The dark but powerful song is the latest off Morissette’s upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, out July 31.

Morissette was originally scheduled to take the album on tour this year but shows have for now been postponed until 2021.