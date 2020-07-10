The Story Of Marie Curie Comes To Life In ‘Radioactive’ Trailer

One of the most important scientists in history is finally having her story told.

On Friday, the trailer premiered for the new film “Radioactive”, about pioneering scientists Marie Curie.

Rosamund Pike stars as Curie, who revolutionized the world of medicine with her discovery of radium and polonium, battling against the expectations of women of her time.

Directed by Marjane Satrapi, the film also stars Sam Riley, Aneurin Barnard and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“Radioactive” arrives on Amazon Prime Video on July 24.