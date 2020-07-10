Elle King Drops New EP ‘In Isolation’, Unveils Music Video For Single ‘The Let Go’

Elle King has a new EP and accompanying music video to share, all from the comfort of her living room.

On Friday, the “Exes and Ohs” singer released Elle King: In Isolation, a three-track EP featuring the demos she’s been working on while in quarantine.

“So many questions have begun to blossom within me through this time of isolation,” King wrote in a statement on the EP, via Rolling Stone.

RELATED: Lindsey Stirling Collabs With Elle King In New Version Of ‘The Upside’

“From the rug being ripped out from underneath to the burst of a new idea… isn’t the world strange?” she continued. “When we think of the state of it, have we upheld the promise to love and nurture it? What is it that’s going to carry us through this time of isolation?…What are you going to do with now?!? Every answer that you seek is within you. Trust yourself. Let your own light guide the way, and let go.”

In Isolation includes the songs “Over Easy”, “The Only One” and “The Let Go”, with the latter featured in a performance video recorded in her living room.