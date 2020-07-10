Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Launching ‘Gift Of Forgiveness’ Podcast With Guests To Include Jessica Simpson, Sean Hayes And More

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is bringing her book The Gift of Forgiveness to life with a new podcast of the same name.

On Friday, the mom-to-be announced on Instagram that her podcast, which is in collaboration with Headspace, will be launching on Wednesday, July 15 with the first guest being her close friend and “Will & Grace” star, Sean Hayes.

“Every guest has been so open and honest about their journey with forgiveness and I cannot wait for you all to hear! Fun guests ahead include @jessicasimpson @chelseahandler @talinda320 @drdansiegel @lewishowes @cherylburke and many more!” she revealed in her post.

Added Schwarzenegger Pratt: “Thank you to Headspace for believing in this project and for wanting to continue the conversation around the complex topic of forgiveness!”

New episodes of “The Gift of Forgiveness” podcast will be released every Wednesday.