Mary-Kate Olsen Steps Out For The First Time Since Split From Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen is getting back to her day-to-day routine following her split from Olivier Sarkozy.

The fashion designer, 34, who filed for divorce in May from her estranged husband, 50, stepped out on Thursday for the first time since the filing.

Wearing a black face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, Olsen walked the streets of New York City before heading into her and sister Ashley Olsen’s The Row office building.

At the time of Olsen’s divorce, it was reported that the “Full House” alum sought out an emergency order to divorce the French banker. It was later denied due to the ongoing pandemic.

A source told ET that the former couple cited that they were simply at different places in their lives on the divorce docs.

“Olivier was very attracted to Mary-Kate’s ambition and success,” the source told ET. “He very much respects her work ethic and is beyond proud of everything she has ever accomplished. Her career is a big part of who she is, and he never would want to change who she is.”

Sarkozy and Olsen married in November 2015, three years after they started dating.