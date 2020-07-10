Jay-Z Buys Multiple Newspaper Ads To Promote Black-Owned Businesses Across The United States

Jay-Z is putting his money where his mouth is.

In partnership with his entertainment agency Roc Nation, the 50-year-old rapper has reportedly bought out full-page newspaper advertisements to promote Black-owned businesses in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to NME magazine, the newspapers include The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Denver Post, The Chicago Tribune, in addition to more.

Meanwhile, the adverts themselves reportedly feature a diverse range of local Black-owned business from clothing stores to restaurants.

To support Black-owned businesses, JAY-Z and Roc Nation buys multiple full-page newspaper ads country-wide to highlight and bring attention to Black-owned businesses in their respected cities pic.twitter.com/wl7tCZ2gsl — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) July 6, 2020

This is not the first time that the entrepreneur has taken out newspaper adverts to support an important cause.

At the beginning of July, Jay-Z and his social justice organization Team Roc took out a full-page ad in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to call for the prosecution of the police officer who shot and killed three Black victims.