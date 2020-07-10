‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman Debuts Bang-On Impression Of Reese Witherspoon And The Real Reese Approves

In her first season on “Saturday Night Live”, rookie cast member Chloe Fineman got viewers’ attention with her amazing (and amazingly hilarious) impressions of celebrities ranging from Britney Spears to Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” fame.

For her latest, Fineman is tackling Reese Witherspoon, debuting the impression in a video she posted to Instagram.

In the video, Fineman-as-Witherspoon offers a for-your-consideration pitch to Emmy voters, but keeps confusing the names of her two TV series, “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere”, landing on “Big Little Fires” and “Little Liars Everywhere”.

She also shares a conversation she had with the series’ producer — until realizing that she was the producer, which led her to have a big “heart to heart” with herself.

Among the fans of Fineman’s impression is none other than the actual Reese Witherspoon, who gave her seal of approval on Instagram Stories.

A few years back, Fineman offered a similar FYC video, this time impersonating Witherspoon’s “Big Little Lies” co-star Nicole Kidman.