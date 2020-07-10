Vivica A. Fox Wants Zendaya To Play Her Daughter In ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’

If “Kill Bill Vol. 3” ever happens, Vivica A. Fox has the perfect person to play her daughter.

In an interview with NME, the actress who played Vernita Green in the original “Kill Bill” talked about the potential for a sequel from Quentin Tarantino.

The concept reportedly involved Vernita’s daughter from the first film, grown up and looking to take revenge on Uma Thurman’s The Bride.

“I haven’t got any official word… I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit,” Fox said. “But then I was doing an interview and they asked ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like ‘No, Ambrosia [Kelley]!’ but they meant an established actress.”

Kelley played her young daughter in “Kill Bill Vol. 1”.

Talking about which established actress she’d like to see cast in the role, Fox said, “So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.”

She added, “Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

When asked who should play roles of The Bride and Vernita in a future film, Fox said: “Uma Thurman and Vivica of course! We’d come back and reprise our roles.”

She explained, “I’d get on the phone with my agent immediately, making sure that I could be a part of it. Tarantino has a great way of figuring out how to bring a character back even if they died, in a flashback or something. People have been waiting, and I’m in the waiting line too!”