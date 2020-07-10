HBO Max And Matt Reeves Confirm A ‘Batman’ TV Spin-Off Is On The Way

There’s going to be a “The Batman” TV spin-off, based on the eagerly anticipated movie.

HBO Max and Matt Reeves, the filmmaker behind the upcoming “The Batman” film starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, have joined forces to work on a small screen series taking place in Gotham City.

Break out the bat signal 🦇 A new series set in the Gotham City Police Department is coming to HBO Max. https://t.co/oecfoCkLdJ — HBO Max (@hbomax) July 10, 2020

Terence Winter will write and executive produce the currently untitled series, The Hollywood Reporter claimed.

The publication also stated some had been calling it “Gotham Central” and it’ll “deal with police detectives working in the shadow of one very bat-like vigilante.”

“Batman” producer Dylan Clark and Warner Bros. Television are also involved.

HBO Max confirmed the series will be “set in the world Reeves is creating for ‘The Batman’ feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new ‘Batman’ universe across multiple platforms.”

In addition, “The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.”

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a long-form format can afford,” Reeves added. “And getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.”

The castings have yet to take place, so it’s not known who will star in the show at the moment.

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come. This is ‘Batman’ as most audiences have never seen before, and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film,” said HBO Max exec Kevin Reilly.

This isn’t the first “Batman” TV spin-off, with “Gotham” running from 2014 to 2019 on Fox, and the “Batwoman” series currently airing on Showcase, with a new season coming in 2021.

“The Batman” movie is set to be released in October 2021.