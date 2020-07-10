Ethan Hawke Dreams Up The Modern World As ‘Tesla’ In New Trailer

Get ready for a biopic like none you’ve ever seen.

On Friday the first trailer dropped for the new film “Tesla”, starring Ethan Hawke as the iconic inventor Nikola Tesla.

The unconventional film tells the story of Tesla’s achievements in the field of electricity, with characters addressing the camera, using modern technology like smartphones.

For the film, Hawke re-teams with writer-director Michael Almereyda, who helmed the similarly unique 2000 film adaptation of “Hamlet”.

Eve Hewson, Jim Gaffigan and Kyle MacLachlan also star in the film.

“Tesla” is scheduled to open on August 21 in theatres and on VOD.