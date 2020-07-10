Lights Turns Up The Temperature With ‘Dead End’ Dance Track Featuring MYTH

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Lights is getting the party started with her new track “Dead End” from her upcoming dance-remix LP of the same name.

The Canadian artist teamed up with MYTH for the dance-worthy new track and music video. Lights was compelled to put aside the acoustics for a moment and craft new party tracks ahead of role as a supporting and main set guest for Deadmau5.

“I wanted to put a new twist on my music that would make more sense to that kind of show. I thought, man, I’ve been making acoustic versions of my records for years, I might as well make dance versions too,” Lights said. “Reworking a handful of the songs with my friend MYTH into a fitting live set – like a remixed performance – with live vocals and guitar.”

“This led us to cracking open some new demos I had been working on and fitting them into this release as well,” she noted.

You can pre-save Dead End now ahead of its August 7 release. Review the tracklist below.

1. “Dead End”
2. “Outdoor Sports”
3. “Bats**t”
4. “We Were Here [Remix]”
5. “Fight Club [Remix]”
6. “Up We Go [Remix]”
7. “Almost Had Me [Remix]”
8. “Savage [Remix]”

