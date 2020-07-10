Lights Turns Up The Temperature With ‘Dead End’ Dance Track Featuring MYTH

Lights is getting the party started with her new track “Dead End” from her upcoming dance-remix LP of the same name.

The Canadian artist teamed up with MYTH for the dance-worthy new track and music video. Lights was compelled to put aside the acoustics for a moment and craft new party tracks ahead of role as a supporting and main set guest for Deadmau5.

“I wanted to put a new twist on my music that would make more sense to that kind of show. I thought, man, I’ve been making acoustic versions of my records for years, I might as well make dance versions too,” Lights said. “Reworking a handful of the songs with my friend MYTH into a fitting live set – like a remixed performance – with live vocals and guitar.”

“This led us to cracking open some new demos I had been working on and fitting them into this release as well,” she noted.

You can pre-save Dead End now ahead of its August 7 release. Review the tracklist below.

1. “Dead End”

2. “Outdoor Sports”

3. “Bats**t”

4. “We Were Here [Remix]”

5. “Fight Club [Remix]”

6. “Up We Go [Remix]”

7. “Almost Had Me [Remix]”

8. “Savage [Remix]”