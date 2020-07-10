Becky G And Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget Face-Off In ‘My Man’ Music Video

Becky G and her L.A. Galaxy boyfriend Sebastian Lletget go head to head in her new music video for “My Man”.

It was filmed at their Los Angeles home while in quarantine and sees Becky G and Lletget as video game characters.

RELATED: Chiquis And Becky G Are Getting Animated In The Action-Packed Video For Their ‘Jolene’ Cover

She also penned the song after being inspired by Jenni Rivera’s “La Gran Senora”, along with producer Di Genius, Elena Rose, Edgar Barrera, Fresh, Maurice “Verse” Simmonds, Janée “Jin Jin” Bennett and Rivera herself.

“I always loved the perspective Jenni Rivera sang from on ‘La Gran Señora’ and thought that it was so different,” Becky said. “It’s a unique perspective that is never really shared in songs, so I thought it would be dope to bring an up-beat 2020 Becky G flow to a concept story like that with my Spanglish style.”

RELATED: Selena Quintanilla Tribute Concert To Feature Performances From Pitbull, Becky G And More

She added, “The music video is a true moment that has now been captured forever. This pandemic will be something Sebastian and I will never forget. Sharing a ‘fly on the wall’ point of view to the silly and competitive side of us from behind closed doors and that people usually don’t get a chance to see, was so much fun. We really didn’t feel like we were shooting a video, we were just being us.”