Kane Brown Teams With Khalid, Swae Lee For ‘Be Like That’

Kane Brown is crossing genres and inviting some famous friends along for the ride.

RELATED: Lights Turns Up Temperature With ‘Dead End’ Dance Track Ft. MYTH

The country crooner teamed with R&B singer Khalid and hip-hop artist Swae Lee for the new relationship anthem “Be Like That”.

“It’s about all the different feelings you can have in a relationship,” Brown said in a press release. “And trying not to overthink it. When it gets tough, you want to be on your own, but then you miss the person a second later. I think it’s something everyone goes through.”

“I might be better on my own / I hate you blowing up my phone / I wish I never met your ass / But sometimes it be like that,” the hook goes. “But I’m not myself the nights you’re gone / There ain’t no way I’m moving on / I’m not afraid to need you bad / Sometimes it be like that.”

RELATED: Charlie Puth Is A Twister Master In ‘Girlfriend’ Music Video

Brown and Khalid previously worked together on a remix of the latter’s “Saturday Nights”.