The Queen Receives Homemade Word Search From Young Boy

Timothy Madders, 7, had the perfect way to keep Queen Elizabeth II’s spirits up during lockdown, but it turned out that Her Majesty ended up lifting Madders’ spirits.

Madders sent the Queen, 94, a homemade “Happiness Word Search” that included words like “hug” and “friends,” along with a sweet letter.

“He wanted to do something to cheer her up and he did it in his neatest handwriting,” his mom, Jo Madders, told BBC. “He sent it with a letter saying how she might be feeling sad or lonely because of lockdown… he picked happiness as a theme because he wanted words that would make people think of happy things as they did it.”

The young boy also wanted to brighten other people’s days, so his mom made copies that he could pass out to people on their street.

The Queen loved the letter so much she had one of her ladies-in-waiting respond, thanking him for his “kind letter, and for the puzzle.”

The Monarch’s letter also expressed that she hopes they are “keeping safe and well” and that his “thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated.”

“It was very good [the letter] and it was very important and made me happy that she liked it,” Madders said.

Adding, “She’s probably wanting to keep herself busy.”