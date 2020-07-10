Darius Rucker Has ‘Lived With Racism’ His ‘Whole Life’ And He ‘Can’t Keep Living’ Like ‘Everything Is Okay’

Darius Rucker has lived under the shadow of systemic racism in the U.S. for long enough.

Rucker, 54, spoke at length with Harry Smith on “TODAY” about how the reinvigorated Black Lives Matter movement has affected the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman.

“I’ve lived with racism my whole life,” Rucker said, per People. “It made me realize I can’t keep living my life like everything’s OK because everything is not OK.” Adding, “I can’t live like that anymore. I can’t just go, ‘It’s OK,’ and go on with my life and let somebody say something that I know they shouldn’t say.”

.@HarrySmith catches up with @dariusrucker, who’s gearing up for a socially distanced concert in Nashville this weekend and speaking candidly about racism and country music. (Created by TODAY with our sponsor @Citibank.) pic.twitter.com/Wk1wlHtcEY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 10, 2020

“I’m sure I’ve already lost fans… You become a rich Black man and you think racism goes away. It doesn’t. There are people that hate you more because you’re rich,” said the star. “One sentence can end your career in country music… Proven. Look at the Dixie Chicks, biggest thing in the business, they say one sentence, every station stops playing their music.”

Rucker senses a rising tide, unlike anything he has experienced before.

“It feels like so much of the country really wants some kind of change,” he concluded. “Don’t know what we’re gonna do, don’t know how we’re gonna do it, but they want some kind of change. And so, for me, it feels different, and I hope I’m right.”