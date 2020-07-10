Armie Hammer And Elizabeth Chambers Split After 10 Years Of Marriage

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have announced they’re ending their 10-year marriage.

Hammer made the announcement on his Instagram with a throwback picture of the two, turning off the comments.

He wrote, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Chambers shared the same photo and message on her page.

A source tells People, “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them.”

Hammer and Chambers were married in 2010 and share two children, Harper Grace, 5 and Ford Armand, 3.

The couple have been quarantining in the Cayman Islands after being stuck there when travel restrictions from the pandemic were put in place.

“We’re currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn’t planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for NYC,” Chambers said in April. “Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family.”