Search For Body Of ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Continues At California Lake With ‘Sophisticated Sonar’ Equipment

By Brent Furdyk.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
Police are continuing the search on Friday at California’s Lake Piru to find the body of Naya Rivera, presumed dead after her 4-year-old son was discovered by himself in a boat she had rented.

According to an Associated Press report, the “Glee” star’s son “told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not.”

The Ventura Country Star reports that the remains of the 33-year-old actress have yet to be found, with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office having resumed the search on Friday morning after Rivera went missing on Wednesday.

Officials from the sheriff’s office tell the newspaper there was no evidence of foul play or suicide, and that the presumed death appears to be accidental.

The search effort includes divers, helicopters, cadaver dogs and about 100 volunteers and public safety personnel pulled from multiple agencies. In addition, the sheriff’s office revealed via tweet that “sophisticated sonar equipment” is also being utilized.

Rivera is best known for her role as Santana Lopez in Fox musical series “Glee”, which ran from 2009 until 2015.

