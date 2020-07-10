Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Will Smith About Her Relationship With August Alsina During The Couple’s Separation

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are having an incredibly personal dialogue for the whole world to see.

Jada and Will sat down for a new episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” where Jada, 48, opened up to Will, 51, about her past relationship with American singer August Alsina, 27. The relationship occurred at a time of great uncertainty for Will and Jada.

“It’s a situation that I consider private. This is a very personal journey that became very public,” Jada said. “Four and a half years ago… I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends,” she continued. “And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.”

Smith replied, “I was done with you.” Jada clarified, “We broke up… We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time.”

“From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. One thing I want to clean up… about you giving ‘permission,'” Jada continued. “The only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself.”

“August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably,” she explained. “And I think he wanted to make it clear he’s not a homewrecker because he’s not

Smith asked his wife to expand on the meaning of “entanglement” and she obliged, “Yes, it was a relationship absolutely.”

“Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturities, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing,” Jada said. “And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and me, he decided to break all communication with me which was totally understandable.”

“I let that be and hadn’t talked to him since so it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago],” she noted. Will added, “For me, this was years ago.”

Fortunately, the famous couple has since mended and improved their relationship.

“We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love,” Jada told Will.

The discussion came after Alsina said that Will gave him his “blessing” earlier this month. At the time, both reps from Will and Jada denied the claims the two had a relationship. See reaction to the eye-opening episode of “Red Table Talk” below.

Jada just told her husband that she dated August because she wanted to feel good and had not felt good in a long time Lord Will is a stronger man than me — The Glizzy Gladiator (@lesshumbleteej) July 10, 2020

Will and Jada saying August only said something now for clout is one hell of a PR spin #RTT — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) July 10, 2020

Will making Jada genuinely laugh as they're talking about this tough situation is truly very very cool. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) July 10, 2020

I love Will and Jada’s communication and openness they share. I don’t agree with the open relationship stuff but they handling it like a married couple should! 💯 — no bueno. (@___Cree) July 10, 2020

Will and Jada are the type of corny relationship/marriage I want. pic.twitter.com/sw49NMgRzt — Entanglement Pinkett Smith (@DukeOfShade) July 10, 2020

Will: I was done with yo ass. Which happens at times in marriages. #redtabletalk Jada: yes we were separated indefinitely Me: pic.twitter.com/CoUd6TaIU7 — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) July 10, 2020

Pt. 2: Jada says she got into an “entanglement” with #AugustAlsina when she and Will “separated for a period”. pic.twitter.com/pXzeJuvOl2 — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) July 10, 2020