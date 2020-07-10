Celebs Virtually Celebrate ‘Saved By The Bell’ Alum Tiffani Thiessen On Her 15th Wedding Anniversary

Tiffani Thiessen is celebrating a milestone anniversary with her husband, Brady Smith.

The “Saved By The Bell” alum, 46, shared an Instagram shoutout to her hubby of 15 years, writing, “I could not feel more blessed or fortunate to be experiencing life next to you babe. Through thick and thin, we are a team.”

She added, “You are my biggest cheerleader and I love you more than words can ever say. So I hope tonight my surprise showed you at least a fraction of how much I absolutely adore you. Happy 15 years baby. Here’s to 115 more!”

In a cheeky note at the end, Thiessen teased, “More details of my surprise tomorrow. And no I’m NOT PREGNANT!”

Fellow actors and co-stars hit the comment section of Thiessen’s post, wishing the happy couple all the best.

“The Office” star Jenna Fisher, wrote, “Happy Anniversary!”

Jason Priestley added, “Happy Anniversary, guys!”

And Thiessen’s “Saved By The Bell” co-star Mario Lopez said, “Happy Anniversary!”

Thiessen and Smith share two children, Harper, 10, and Holt, 5.