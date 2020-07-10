First Look At ’30 Rock’ Reunion Special

On Friday, NBC unveiled its first teaser for the one-time-only “30 Rock” reunion special, and it promises to be something very special indeed.

In the special, Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) and the gang are all hunkered down in their respective homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, with scenes shot at the actor’s actual homes.

The teaser kicks off with a masked-up Liz haranguing a man she meets on the street who’s not wearing a mask, revealing she has a second mask underneath.

This is followed by brief scenes of “30 Rock” cast members Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski (Jack McBrayer, a.k.a. Kenneth the Page, isn’t seen in the teaser, but will be appearing).

In one scene, Liz is speaking on the phone when she suddenly slaps herself across the face.

“How did you slap me?” she asks as the vantage point switches to indicate she’s on the phone with Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy.

“I have the iPhone 40,” he replies.

The “30 Rock” reunion special airs Thursday, July 16.