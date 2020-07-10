The Internet Is Obsessed With ‘Daddy’ Zac Efron

Gone is the shaggy haircut Troy Bolton of 2006; Zac Efron is a man in 2020.

RELATED: ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Puts A Whole New Spin On Dating

Zac Efron is traveling around the world to see how we can fix it. Down To Earth is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/q7G77GgAuf — Netflix (@netflix) July 10, 2020

Netflix’s “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” touched down on Friday. The eight-episode web documentary series follow Efron and Darin Olien as they travel around the world to share life experiences and learn about sustainable living practices.

The show is getting mixed reviews, but Efron’s facial hair and physique are getting nothing but love. Efron fanatics have been flocking to Twitter to share their enthusiasm for the actor’s aesthetic.

RELATED: Netflix Confirms Sixth And Final Season Of ‘The Crown’

A bearded Zac Efron doing stuff while sometimes shirtless? I’m sold. pic.twitter.com/tjEt9BLN1L — love, johnny (@Iceman81X) July 10, 2020

Efron and Olien travel to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia in “Down to Earth with Zac Efron”. See more reaction below.

good afternoon to zac efron and zac efron only pic.twitter.com/wCMJh4laxl — Sof ❁ (@sofiaxmc) July 10, 2020

Zac Efron is a daddy now? 2020 is a wild fucking ride. pic.twitter.com/c5W7gDIN7G — Drew Scott (@drewalanscott) July 10, 2020

Not gay twitter going crazy over Zac Efron again pic.twitter.com/SIMkPU5ekl — 卌 Shy 卌 (@shytimmytim) July 10, 2020

Saw Zac Efron trending and started to worry he got cancelled for doing something dumb. Our unproblematic Libra King could never 👑 pic.twitter.com/gVSxuKRclB — chey (@softcandy00) July 10, 2020

Don’t be coming at Zac Efron because he’s daddy to you now. I’ve been rocking with his ass since this and getting made fun of 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/FBkhCxsrFy — hann (@helloohannahhhh) July 10, 2020