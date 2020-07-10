The Internet Is Obsessed With ‘Daddy’ Zac Efron

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Zac Efron. Photo: Netflix

Gone is the shaggy haircut Troy Bolton of 2006; Zac Efron is a man in 2020.

Netflix’s “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” touched down on Friday. The eight-episode web documentary series follow Efron and Darin Olien as they travel around the world to share life experiences and learn about sustainable living practices.

The show is getting mixed reviews, but Efron’s facial hair and physique are getting nothing but love. Efron fanatics have been flocking to Twitter to share their enthusiasm for the actor’s aesthetic.

Efron and Olien travel to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia in “Down to Earth with Zac Efron”. See more reaction below.

