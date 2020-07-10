Mayim Bialik Opens Up About Her Mental Health On ‘Kelly Clarkson’: ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’

Mayim Bialik opened up on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about struggling with mental health during COVID-19 and isolation.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it’s been incredibly taxing for many of us – especially those of us who struggled before,” the “Big Bang Theory” alum admitted.

This isn’t the first time Bialik has been open about dealing with her mental health, including seeking therapy at 18 and a continued struggle with depression.

“I was talking with a girlfriend and even my lady cycle has felt more emotional during the quarantine. Everything is heightened,” she said.

Clarkson agreed with Bialik, noting that she is an extrovert and it has been hard “not seeing humans and not interacting,” adding she feeds “off of people’s energy.”

“I definitely missed even like my glam squad,” Clarkson said.

“It’s okay not to be okay,” Bialik urged.