‘The Sopranos’ Star Joe Pantoliano Says His ‘Youngest Daughter Has Been Exposed To COVID’

2020 has been a complicated year for everyone, including Joe Pantoliano.

“The Sopranos” actor caught up with ET Canada to give an update on how things are going. Pantoliano, 68, revealed that his youngest daughter has come in contact with someone carrying COVID-19.

“My youngest daughter has been exposed to COVID – according to this tracking service,” the veteran actor divulged. “So three-days-ago we got the news and are now tested and waiting for the results.”

Pantoliano’s name smattered headlines on the May 1st after it was reported that he was struck by a vehicle while walking. “The Sopranos” star suffered a concussion and chest trauma.

“I got hit by a car, I have to get an operation… Broke something in my eardrum,” he explained. “Taking a walk with my family, then hit… Two daughters, two dogs, my wife and a boyfriend were all there. And they had crossed the street and I was behind.” Pantoliano said his family was “horrified to see it.”

Pantoliano most recently appeared in January’s “Bad Boys for Life” alongside Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Michael Bay, DJ Khaled and Alexander Ludwig.