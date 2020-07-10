Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Help Couple Whose Wedding Was Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Get Married On ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had a special surprise for a couple of essential workers this week.

The “Live With Kelly And Ryan” co-hosts helped a New York City couple pull off their dream wedding, which was called off due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The virtual wedding was held Friday for bride Rasheda Patton and groom Anthony Presley. Kelly and Ryan surprised them with special guests like Tamron Hall, who agreed to be their officiant, Joe, who performed “All That I Am” as Patton walked down the aisle and they received a wedding cake from “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro.

Following their sweet backyard ceremony, Seacrest and Ripa had one more surprise for the newlyweds, a dream vacation.

“We wanted to make sure that when the time does come to travel, you’re able to do it right,” Seacrest said of the private villa gift in the Dominican Republic for their honeymoon.

“It’s a different kind of wedding,” Patton told the hosts. “Something we hadn’t planned on, but it’s still pretty cool.”

She added, “It has not only renewed our energy, but it’s renewed our friends’ and families’ energies as well.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.