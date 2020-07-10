Alanis Morissette ‘Didn’t Even Want’ ‘Ironic’ On ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Alanis Morissette has some thoughts about “Ironic”.

Morissette laughed about being teased for examples of irony present in her song “Ironic” while she spoke to “Rolling Stone Music Now” about the quarter-century of “shaming” over the song from her seminal album Jagged Little Pill.

“I didn’t even want it on the record,” she shared. “I remember a lot of people going, ‘Please please, please.’ So I said, OK. That was one of the first songs we wrote, almost like a demo to get our whistles wet. But people wound up really liking the melody, and I wasn’t that precious about it. And I came to realize later that perhaps I should have been,” she admits, laughing. “Whoops!”

“I guess one of the things that is the scariest for us in terms of our collective shame is being [seen as] stupid or uneducated or ignorant,” Morissette adds. “I can embrace, ‘I’m stupid,’ I can embrace that I’m really brilliant. It just depends on when you catch me!”

A scene in Jagged Little Pill the musical actually pokes fun at the irony debate. Morissette said “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody “nailed” her nod to “Ironic” in the musical. “That’s not irony,” one character says. “That’s just, like, s**ty.”

Morissette will release her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, on July 31.

