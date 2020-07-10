Gordon Ramsay Among Richest Celebs On TikTok In U.K.

By Jamie Samhan.

FOX via Getty Images
FOX via Getty Images

TikTok is a relatively new platform, but some celebrities and influencers are already raking in the money.

Gordon Ramsay is at the top of that list in the U.K. at just over $240,000 earned so far.

@gordonramsayofficialI’m now available for FaceTime tastings…congrats @jasonderulo on a great ##dessert ! ##fyp ##cooking♬ original sound – gordonramsayofficial

Other stars to appear on the TikTok rich list complied by Compare.bet published by The Sun include David and Victoria’s son Romeo, 17, with $37,000.

@romeob7##foryoupage♬ Come Around Me – Justin Bieber

And while those numbers are impressive, they are far from the highest earners on the list worldwide.

According to Online Casinos, Loren Gray earns a massive $175,000 per post and Zach King at $135,000 a post which far surpasses Will Smith’s $50,000. Although it should be noted that an earlier report this year listed Smith at $107,000.

@lorengraylove u 🥺♬ original sound – lorengray

@willsmithI don’t remember making this…? @chrisashley♬ Wipe It Down – BMW KENNY

