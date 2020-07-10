Eric Andre Returns To ‘Hot Ones’ After Legendary 1st Outing

“Hot Ones” is welcoming back a legendary guest in Eric Andre.

Andre caught up with “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans for a new episode of the Internet’s favourite spicy chicken wing interview show; in quarantine, of course. In his first “Hot Ones” appearance in 2016, Andre shouted obscenities and smashed plates over his head. There was a very familiar Andre-ness the second time around.

Spicy food is not the end-all-be-all for Andre and you can tell by the meltdown he experiences during the show. He chugged milk to soothe the pain while expressing the genius of Sacha Baron Cohen and his thoughts on comedy skits on classic rap albums.

The comedian also talked about his first-ever standup special, “Legalize Everything”, and his upcoming hidden-camera comedy, “Bad Trip”. The former is available on Netflix now and the later has yet-to-be-released.