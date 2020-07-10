Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Split After 6 Months Together

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson’s relationship is over six months after it started.

Source have told People that they couple amicably split after making their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

RELATED: Nick Viall Responds After Rachel Bilson And Bill Hader Make Their Romance Red-Carpet Official At Golden Globes

The two first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted together in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma grabbing coffee last December.

“They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship,” the source said at the time. “They were in L.A. over the Valentine’s Day weekend. On Sunday, they enjoyed a getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.”

They added that the “O.C.” alum “won’t stop laughing” when they were together.

RELATED: Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Spark Romance Rumors After Coffee Date In His Hometown

Hader and Bilson first starred together in 2013’s “The To Do List”. At the time, Hader was married to the movie’s director, Maggie Carey. Bilson was married to Hayden Christensen.