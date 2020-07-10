Morphe Cosmetics Cuts Connection With Jeffree Star

Morphe Cosmetics will no longer work with Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Morphe Brushes informed their 1 million followers they are cutting ties with Jeffree Star in light of recent controversies. The news comes after fellow YouTube-cosmetic sensation Tati Westbrook accused Star and Shane Dawson of manipulating her in a ploy against James Charles.

Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks. As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand. — Morphe (@MorpheBrushes) July 10, 2020

Star first linked up with Morphe Cosmetics in August 2018. Since then, Star’s products have sold at Morphe locations in New Jersey, Belgium, Netherlands, France and beyond.